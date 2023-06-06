The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Revd Felix Ajakaye has called on the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor to update Nigerians on the suspects arrested in connection with the killing of church worshipers in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

On June 5, 2022, no fewer than 40 worshipers were murdered by unknown gunmen during mass at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo and the CDS declared the arrest of some suspects who were yet to be prosecuted one year after the incident.

The Bishop in a statement commemorating the one-year remembrance of the incident, said that the church would continue to ask relevant questions on the whereabouts of the suspects claimed to have been arrested.

According to him, “There was outright condemnation within and outside Nigeria against the evil and unprovoked attack. Typical of the then President Muhammadu Buhari Government, it commiserated with the Church, Ondo State and the people concerned, and it promised to arrest the culprits.

“Really, the government was widely known of its promise of always being ‘on top of the situation’, though it was never seen to be on top of the action.

“Surprisingly, a few months after the attack, addressing a World Press, General Lucky Irabor, the Chief Defence Staff, informed the world that arrests had been made regarding the Sunday attack at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

“Unfortunately, to date, 5 June, 2023, exactly one year after, we have not heard anything again from the Army General. Now, a question for the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor. Please, Sir, when shall we be lucky to know what has become of the people you told Nigerians and the whole world were arrested due to their involvement in the massacre of the over 41 people and scores of people seriously injured during the Church attack of the worshippers by such people in Owo on 5 June 2023?

“Until an answer is given, we shall keep asking the question. Remember, the cases of the Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu and others are still there.”

He prayed for the soul of the departed worshipers in the incident and guide the security agencies, ” to work together and do the right things at the right times for the benefit of all.”

