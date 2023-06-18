The External Affair and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, over the weekend, disclosed that a total of 4,218 patients had benefited from the company’s free eye surgery programme in the last 12 years.

Chioma disclosed this in Benin during the organisation’s ongoing free medical care termed “Eye Can See” programme, which it organised in collaboration with its partner, NNPC Exploration and Production.

She said the initiative was designed to ensure the provision of eye care and visual treatment for cataracts and other eye problems among the members of its host communities of Edo and Delta.

“As part of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) to host communities, we started the free eye care initiative in 2012 and directly , we have screened 96,000 patients in communities of Edo and Delta states”.

“We have performed surgery on over 4,218 patients in the last 12 years, while over 45,000 have been given reading glasses.Yesterday we performed 21 eye surgery successfully, and 35 others have been scheduled for surgery.” She disclosed.

Chioma explained that the year 2023 programme was going on simultaneously in about 90 communities in 13 different centres in Edo and Delta States, adding that the exercise would run for one month.

She said the programme in collaboration with its partners sought to achieve quality healthcare for host communities by providing a platform for managing and referring patients living with hypertension and diabetes, which are underline factors that also lead to eye problem.

Also speaking, Effiong Okon, Director, New Energy, Seplat Energy Plc, said the free treatment under Seplat’s Social Development Priority was to improve access to energy in local communities, increase community employment, forester local entrepreneurship, health and education.

While assuring of the continuity of the programme, Okon said the company would in near future deploy modern eye surgeries technology like Laser technology to carry out surgeries.

On her part, Mrs AJakaye Emily Ladi, Deputy Manager, Community Relations, representative of the M.D NNPC E & P Limited, Ali Zarah, said program was designed to provide free eye care, visual aid and surgical treatment for cataract, glaucoma and other eye diseases within the NNPC E&P Limited/Seplat operational communities.

She, however, expressed gratitude to its partners, communities and the Oba of Benin for the enabling environment for the company to operate in the states without hindrance.





Speaking at the programme which held at the Oba Palace, the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, who was represented by Chief Stanley Obamwonyi, commended Seplat Energy for the programme, and urged the company to sustain it for the benefit of the host communities and other stakeholders.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE