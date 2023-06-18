The senator representing Plateau Central, Senator Diket Plang, has described the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, as a team player and visionary leader who will bring his experience to the fore in running the affairs of the Senate.

According to Plang, the 10th Senate President left an indelible mark when he served as the governor of Akwa Ibom State for two terms, as the Minister of Niger Delta, a Commissioner for 6 years and senate minority leader, adding that his choice and support by party stalwarts across the country were not a misplaced but a good decision that would help the senate and unite Nigeria in the long run.

According to him, the Senate President possesses sterling leadership qualities to lead a united, cohesive and a progressive Parliament that would work for the unity, development and progress of the country.

Senator Plang of Plateau Central also acknowledged and commended the role of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress and the Progressive Governors’ Forum in ensuring unity of purpose and party supremacy in the build-up to the election of the National Assembly leaders.

He expressed optimism that the 10th National Assembly “will cooperate and work closely with the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Executive, the Judiciary, and all tiers of government in the task of moving the country to economic growth and prosperity anchored on renewed hope.

“His senate presidency will herald a new era of development like the “uncommon development” era that Akwa Ibom State experienced when Akpabio served as governor between 2007 and 2015, which will be recreated at the federal level,” he said.

Senator Plang further added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is equally a good team player who knows the importance of working closely with the legislative arm of government having served as a Senator, adding that his recent approach to bills before him and critical national issues are indications of his readiness to act on issues of national interest.

He enjoined all Senators and Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliations, to rally behind President Tinubu’s people-oriented policies. Adding the starting point might be hard, but it is a means of repositioning the country for a better tomorrow.

