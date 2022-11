No fewer than 381 medicine facilities including pharmacies and patent medicine stores have been sealed in Akwa Ibom State within the last week for various offenses, Director and head of department, Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Pharm. Stephen Esumobi has disclosed.

The director who made the disclosure on Thursday evening, during a press conference at the PCN South-South zonal office in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, to mark the end of a week-long inspection tour in eight local governments areas of the state, stated that the sealed premises comprised of 52 pharmacies and 329 patent medicine stores.

According to him, a total of 727 premises comprising 559 patent medicine stores and 168 pharmacies were visited in Uyo, Ikono, Abak, Itu, Eket, Ibesikpo Asutan, Ikot Ekpene, and Iron council areas, adding that 16 compliance directives were also issued.

He explained that most of the premises were sealed for offences ranging from operating without registration or renewal of premises certificate, unauthorized sale or abuse of medicine, poor access control to the poison cupboards, poor storage facilities and temperature control, socking and sale of prescription and other ethical products by Patent Medicine Vendors among other offenses.

“The PCN enforcement team has been in Akwa Ibom State since the beginning of the week in continuation of the current drive by the Council to streamline the drug distribution system in the country.

“All registered premises are expected to display their current premises certificates or evidence of registration conspicuously within the premises to enable members of the public to know the status of premises where they buy their medicines. Premises certificates shall be renewed on or before 31st January every year and it is an offence for any premises to operate without registration or renewal of their premises certificates.

“All pharmacies must have a full-time Superintendent Pharmacist who shall supervise all pharmaceutical activities within the premises. The Superintendent Pharmacist shall ensure that the premise operates in line with their category of practice. It is an offence for premises licensed with wholesale or distribution to engage in the retail practice. Also, the dispensing of medicines from the Poison Cupboard must be under the direct supervision of the Superintendent Pharmacist.





‘The personnel in charge of pharmaceutical premises must have knowledge that is appropriate for the scope of pharmaceutical activity.

‘The Patent Medicine Vendors are to stock and sell only medicines within their approved drugs list. It is an offence for a Patent Medicine Vendor to stock and sell prescription medicines or any medicines outside their approved drugs list.

“Furthermore, Patent Medicine Vendors are not authorized to engage in clinical practice or any other activity outside the scope of their license”. Edumobi spelled out.

According to him, in enforcing the PCN laws, the primary areas of focus of the PCN enforcement team are the Premises, Personnel, and Practice.

He stressed that the location of every premise shall be inspected and approved before the commencement of pharmaceutical activities.

“It is an offence for any stakeholder to operate a pharmaceutical business in a location that has not been inspected and approved by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria. Also, before the premises is stocked with medicines, the facility must be inspected and approved.

“This is to ensure that the environment is suitable for the storage of medicines. Temperature control is vital to prevent degradation of products thus keeping them safe, effective and of good quality throughout their shelf life.” He continued.

The director stressed that the PCN guidelines and regulations are designed to ensure that stakeholders continue to meet required standard of practice in their operations in line with global best practices.