Reject Okowa’s stooge as Delta governor, Omo-Agege charges electorates

Deputy Senate president, and governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo Agege has said that the offer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 gubernatorial elections in the person of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori was a bad one for Delta State.

According to him, the PDP candidate exemplified bad judgment and everything that went wrong in the past seven years in the state.

The deputy Senate president who made this known at the unveiling of his candidacy and manifestos in Asaba described the PDP flag bearer and the current speaker of the state house of assembly as a stooge of Gov Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Delta State should not leave its destiny in the hands of a man who has no mind of his own and will continue to be Okowa’s stooge even as governor.

“Our main opponent would represent a third term for the governor . We call on all Deltans and men of goodwill to reject this imposition by Governor Okowa”.

Unveiling his plans for the state contained in a 60-page manifesto anchored on Employment and Empowerment, Development, Good governance, Enduring peace and security ( EDGE) to Build a New Delta (BAND), Omo Agege described himself as the “bearer of the hopes and aspirations of all Deltans,” adding that he was in the governorship race because of his dissatisfaction “with the state of affairs in Delta State.”

“My aspiration is beyond the ordinary quest for power, rather, it is a movement to liberate, rebuild and reinvigorate our dear state, which ought to be the leading light of the Niger Delta region, and indeed, Nigeria.

“I am certainly concerned that our dear State has been left behind on key development indices despite the huge sums of money that flow into the state from the federation account and 13 percent derivation along with internally generated revenue by way of the various taxes and rates that our hard-working people pay,” he added.

Reacting to Senator Omo-Agege’s attack, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu said the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate is unfit to govern the state.

Speaking to newsmen, Aniagwu said Omo-Agege lacked an understanding of governance and the ownership of the various projects in the state.

Aniagwu, who titled the briefing, “The Emptiness of a Gubernatorial Candidate,” advised the Senator to tell the electorates what he would do differently to attract votes rather than a campaign of calumny against Okowa.

