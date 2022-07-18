Zulum gives N5m scholarships to 13-year-old copy-designer of Borno flyover

A cheque of N5m approved by Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has been presented to a private school to fund a scholarship for Musa Sani, a 13-year-old talented Borno kid who used mud to replicate the state’s first flyover around the customs round-about in Maiduguri.

The payment was made to Golden Olive Academy, Maiduguri, to cater for Musa’s education from primary four to completion of Senior Secondary School.

Musa, a primary three pupil at a Community school in Gwange was born into a less privileged family living around Gwange area in Maiduguri.

Musa recently caught Zulum’s attention when he used mud to design a flyover that was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in Maiduguri, back in December.

Governor Zulum was amazed by the kid’s brilliance which prompted the Governor to meet his family and offered to approve scholarships for him, to harness his talents.

As directed by the Governor for the Borno State Education Trust Fund (ETF) to fund the boy’s education, the Chairperson of ETF, Prof. Hauwa Biu, presented a cheque of Five Million and Twenty Nine Thousand Naira (N5,029,000), with the fund already paid to a private school at which Musa is now schooling.

Prof Biu thanked Governor Zulum for the offer and urged the boy to focus on his studies and make the Governor proud.