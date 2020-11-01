Our youth empowerment programme will address issues raised by #ENDSARS protesters —Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State recently engaged newsmen on a number of issues in the wake of the #ENDSARS campaign and the attendant violence. He spoke on the need for concerted effort to grow the economy, get the youths engaged and redress the trust deficit between the police and the people, among other issues. We bring

the excerpts.

THE first major flash point in the #ENDSARS issue was Ogbomoso, where Isiaka Jimoh and two others were said to have lost their lives. The palace of the Soun of Ogbomosoland was also targeted by angry youths. That set the stage for other crises. How did you manage through all that?

I had to make a statewide broadcast on Monday, October 19, 2020, to appeal for calm and lay out our position on the protests. I supported the protests and we made it clear that I was for peaceful protest. On Tuesday, I visited the palace of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, and I did not expect the level of destruction we witnessed there. I accept the fact that peaceful protest is legitimate, and it is guaranteed in our constitution; but the type of destruction at the palace should not have happened at all. This is because the state government is not in control of SARS.

Even though they will say the governor is the Chief Security Officer of the state, I always say it that we are not in control of the commissioner of police as governors. As a governor, I am not in control of who they will post here as commissioner. We just work with whoever we meet along the way.

We made commitments to support the renovation of the palace and the repairs or replacement of the vehicles that were damaged – some of the vehicles are beyond repairs.

I also visited the families of the deceased and told them that there is no amount of money we can give that can pacify the irreplaceable loss of their children. But I assured them that the government will assist. We put up a team to meet with the families and explore ways of assistance on a sustainable basis beyond cash provision.

When I returned from Ogbomoso later that evening, I addressed the protesters who had massed at the Secretariat here in Ibadan.

Do you know that earlier, someone had suggested that we use force, but I said we could not use force, because I went to these youths when I was looking for vote. And I must say this, the approach we employed which dwells more on reasonable engagement rather than the use of force, has paid off greatly. This dovetails into our decision not to impose a curfew, because we came to the informed conclusion that imposing a curfew at a period that tensions were high would only result into one thing, rebellion and to check a rebellion, you may want to exert pressure or force, which in the end will lead to whatever you wanted to avoid by imposing the curfew in the first place.

Instead of imposing a curfew, we closed the schools within Ibadan, the state capital – that was penultimate Wednesday – and I made it clear that the closure of the schools would be reviewed on Friday, October 23, 2020. We did.

And our pupils and students resumed last Monday.

So, rather than use force, I reminded the protesters that they organised themselves and voted for me. And it was time for me to listen to them and ensure that whatever it is that they wanted done by our government, we would find a means to do it and we have stayed on that course.

There was a problem at Iwo Road penultimate Thursday. We learnt that some policemen lost their lives in the mayhem and the youths were hell-bent on torching police stations, especially the Testing ground…

(Cuts in) That was unfortunate, very unfortunate; but we thank God that quick intervention prevented further loss of lives that day. I had a serious exchange with the commissioner of police. This is also true for the police hierarchy. They were losing men and police stations and they needed to act. But I said we have to act with caution. It was difficult to understand what I was trying to say in the heat of things but they understood in the end and we agreed and proceeded with caution. That is why the situation did not really go beyond what we saw. We deployed men of the ‘Operation Burst’ (a state-backed security outfit comprising soldiers, men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Police) as a result of the new dimension the #EndSARS protest was taking, because we discovered that hoodlums had started taking advantage of the protests to harass citizens, perpetrate uncivil acts and disturb residents from carrying out their legitimate businesses. The outfit was also charged to take the responsibility of protecting peaceful protesters, while the police were told to step back from protest venues. When we heard that there were disturbances on the Idi-Ape/Iwo Road axis, I had to go there myself.

How did it go when you went to talk to the restive youths?

When we got there, I saw the youths and I first called for calm because the scene was very riotous; I then asked them some questions. First, I asked if they were the ones that installed this government. I asked if they were assured that this government would always do what is right for them? I told them that since they installed this government, I wanted to assure them that we would do what is necessary for them. I told them that I wanted them to trust me, because whatever affects the eyes equally affects the nose. In other words, whatever affects them also affects me. So, I urged them to be peaceful, because I didn’t want it to escalate beyond that point. I admonished them not to destroy anybody’s property. We needed to engage them at that point and we did, because as I said to the youths, my life is not worth more than any of theirs. I didn’t want anybody’s life to be wasted.

I also asked my people to collect the list of those who were affected; those whose houses were burnt, those whose properties were destroyed, including those whose cars were set ablaze and we promised to attend to their issues. Let me tell you, the truth of the matter as I know it, is