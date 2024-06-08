Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has heard the testimony of man, Jamiu, who brought a divorce suit against his wife, Ajoke, on the accounts of irresponsibility and infidelity.

Jamiu said he met Ajoke shortly after she relocated to Ibadan from Lagos, and they dated and that she eventually moved in with him.

The plaintiff stated that the defendant’s presence was not felt in the home.

He complained that she was not committed to his welfare and that of their only child and always neglected them.

Jamiu further said that Ajoke was unfaithful to him.

According to him, his wife has never been a role model to their children

He explained that she entertained her lovers in the presence of their children while he had caught him on many occasions with other men.

The plaintiff stated he once caught her and one of her lovers in her shop, while their son told him another of her lover helped her in painting the shop he rented for her.

Jamiu told the court that Ajoke’s promiscuous lifestyle was injurious to his health and therefore prayed the court to end their relationship before she killed him.

Ajoke was not present in court, though she was served court summonses.

Jamiu gave his evidence.

“I met my wife in my neighbourhood and approached her for friendship.

“She told me she had just relocated from Lagos to Ibadan, and we started dating.

“She moved in with me a few months after we met, although we did not have a wedding ceremony. Neither did I pay her bride price.

“My wife changed immediately she moved in with me.

“She gradually withdrew all the attention and care she showered on me while we were dating and showed no interest in my welfare.

“I called her attention to this, but she made no attempt to adjust.

“Ajoke does not have the milk of kindness flowing through her.

“She became worse after she had our first and only child.

“Our son was a sorry sight to behold.

“He was certainly underfed and thus looked malnourished as a result of neglect.

“Ajoke was a bad example to our child. She is promiscuous and entertained her lovers in the presence of our son who always reported her mother to me.

“I caught on many occasions with her lovers, but she would always deny ever having anything to do with them.

“I once caught her with a man in her shop. Looking at the state they were, I did not have to be told that they were lovers.

“I beat the hell out of her and reported her to her parents.

“Our parents mediated in our differences, and we made up, but she did not stop meeting with her lovers behind me.

“I rented a shop for her to sell her wares, but was surprised she had painted it a few weeks after she moved in.

“I demanded to know where she got the money for the painting from since she would not discuss such with me.

“She told many lies. But our son later told me the same man I had met in her shop was responsible for the painting.

“Hell was let loose when I heard this.

“I challenged her, and we ended up fighting.

“I told her I was not comfortable living any longer because her lifestyle was injurious to my health.

“She deserted the home for weeks and later came back to pack her belongings.

“My wife, unlike other mothers, left our child who is still at his tender age behind and has never bothered to check on his welfare.

“My lord, a promiscuous woman can kill.

“I want an end to our relationship and custody of our son.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, adjourned the case after she had heard the plaintiff.

She ordered a fresh hearing notice to be issued and served the defendant.

