An Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dissolved a four-month-old marriage between Hafsat Abdullahi and her husband, Adesegun Rufai, for lack of love.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),the judge, Muhammad Wakili, dissolved their marriage in accordance with Islamic Law, following Hafsat’s prayer for divorce on grounds of lack of love and affection.

Wakili, who said that Rufai had refused to appear in court despite being served, dissolved their marriage under Order 9, Rule 3 of the Area Court Civil Procedure Rules.

He, however, ordered Hafsat to observe “Iddah” (waiting period) for three months in accordance with Islamic injunction before contracting another marriage.

Earlier, Abdullahi had told the court that she got married to the respondent under Islamic Law in 2019 and that the marriage did not produce any issue.

She said that she was no longer interested in their marriage and begged the court to dissolve it on the grounds of lack of love and irreconcilable differences.

