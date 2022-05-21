Our best day of the week

Happy resumption to students, proprietors/proprietresses, I wish your schools a peaceful and successful term. Thanks to those who have been partnering with us and I also welcome the intending ones. Please note that this page is open to advertise your school also feature your activities such as valedictory ceremony, cultural day, inter-house sports, career talks, etc. You will be glad you did. You can reach out to Aunty Yemi through the phone number on the page. I look forward to receiving your calls. Thank you sir/ma.

Haliya Olayiwola, 11 yrs old, JSS 1

The day I like most during the week is Friday because it is the day with fewest hours and classes in school. Another interesting thing about Friday is that we hold fellowship too where we have a great time in the presence of God through singing reading and hearing the word of God. Friday is also fun because it is the only day we sing the National Anthem, recite the pledge and Oyo State anthem in Yoruba. We are also allowed to speak other languages aside the English Language.

Favour Oyeyemi, 8 yrs old, Basic 2

Thursday is my favourite day of the week when we do phonics, other subjects and diction focus. During the diction focus period, we learn the correct pronunciation of words, ask questions and interact with our teacher.

Ayokunle Olaoye, 12 yrs old, JSS 1





The day of the week I like most is Wednesday. The first thing we do is sports between 7:45 and 8:30am. Aside this, all the nine subjects on our time table are very interesting like Social Studies which teaches about man, his environment and our everyday life. We usually observe rest for a while before we begin our classes for the day.

Obalabi Omosogbe, 10 yrs old, Basic 5

I like Tuesdays so much because it is the school’s French day. So every week, we learn, speak, interact with one another and also sing songs in French. All about Tuesday in my school is French. It is a day I get very excited about the language.

Vera Chukwuma, 10 yrs old, Basic 4

My best day is Friday because we do fellowship and evaluation of every subject done since Monday till Friday. We also do practicals in subjects like Basic Science, Creative Arts and the like. Another thing that makes Friday interesting is that we sing the Oyo State anthem and the National Anthem and recite pledge in our mother tongue.

Chukwudinma Okogi, 8 yrs old, Basic 3

The first day of the week, Monday is my best day as everything about one is fresh, having relaxed over the weekend. We usually begin the day with lessons on our diction and that helps us in our subjects. I learn new words and the correct way to pronounce them.

