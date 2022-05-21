62-year-old man drowns in well in Kwara

A 62-year-old man identified as Ibrahim Tajudeen, has been recovered dead from a domestic well in the Ilorin metropolis, Kwara State on Friday.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident occurred around 08:08 pm on Friday at a community located behind Olayemi hospital, off Airport road, Gbagba area in the metropolis.

It was also gathered that people in the neighborhood learnt of the development when they discovered that there was a person trapped inside their domestic well.

The Head of Department, Media and Publicity of the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, who confirmed the incident, said that, the people quickly summoned us and thankfully we arrived promptly at the scene exactly five minutes after the “turn out call”.

“However, immediately we got to the scene, we fully engaged and within some couple of minutes, we were able to recover the casualty dead and handed the corpse over to one Mr. Onawole Najeem, his elder brother.

“Based on information gathered at the scene, the victim name was Ibrahim Tajudeen.





“Therefore, The Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, expressed his sadness over the incident and advised the general public to be more vigilant in thier neighborhoods to prevent similar occurrences.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…