GoNigeria lures youths with N1m star prize, other incentives in Pidgin Rap Challenge

GoNigeria, in line with its objective of becoming an important voice for driving Nigerian youths to actively participate in the nation’s electoral processes and redefining the political trajectory of Nigeria come 2023, has launched the GoNigeria Pidgin Rap Challenge, a contest for young Nigerians between the ages of 18 to 34, with incentives including N1,000,000 for the 1st prize winner.

Other prizes include N600,000 and N400,000 for the first and second runners-up respectively. Spurred by the enormous resourcefulness of talents and skills that abound in the creative space among Nigerian youths, GoNigeria is seeking to harness this energy plus the anger in some youths in a positive direction.

These GoNigeria competitions act as an incentivizing platform that should also boost political participation by Nigerian youths, as the messaging requires participants to showcase their communication skills beyond entertainment alone, but by also delivering an important message through rap that is consistent with the ongoing GoNigeria advocacy campaign.

The Pidgin Rap Challenge will be anchored by Folarin Falana (FalzThe Bad Guy). This on-line rap contest which started running from Saturday, 14 May, 2022 will climax on Saturday, 11 June, 2022. Only Nigerian youths between the ages of 18 to 34 years and who have PVCs are eligible to participate.

Participants are required to send in a 60-second rap video, in which they must show their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) or registration slip and play with the word PVC or Permanent Voters Card in their rap production. The video must adequately communicate the important need for Nigerian youths to GoRegister and get their PVCs before 30 June, 2022.

The judges will consider ‘’content originality’’, ‘’flow’’ [rhythm, rhyme], and ‘’delivery’’ [cadence, tone], and potential impact. Contestants must post the video on all their social media platforms with the hashtag #GoNigeriaRapChallenge and tag @AnapFoundation.





Videos which are longer than 60 seconds and/or videos without a PVC component will be disqualified. The selection of winners will be entirely at the discretion of the GoNigeria Judges, who will apply terms and conditions that have been designed to ensure fair play and healthy competition.

