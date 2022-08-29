Our aim is to make brands more accountable to consumers —CVA

ORGANISERS of the annual Consumer Value Awards have explained that the decision to introduce the Awards into the nation’s integrated marketing communications space stemmed from the need to make brands and brand custodians more accountable to their consumers.

The Chairman of Consumers Value Broadcasting, Chief Adedayo Ojo, noted that the Awards had become imperative since the average Nigerian consumer is always under siege of too much hype, publicity and promotions, most of which are not usually approved by the relevant regulatory authorities.

“It is therefore our mission to provide the required guiding light and deliver value that will make brands, products and services more accountable to consumers,” he stated.

According to him, one of the unique selling points of the awards remains the fact that the 25 brands that emerged winners at the event were picked by consumers in various sectors of the nation’s economy, while the role of the organisers was just to facilitate the conversation between products, services, brands and consumers.

In his goodwill message at the event, the Director General of the newly-rechristened Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr Lekan Fadolapo, stressed the need for brand promises to always match consumers’ experiences of such brands.

He therefore commended the organisers of the Awards for providing a feedback platform for brand custodians, service providers and manufacturers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity: 5,000 Nigerian Children May Die Of Starvation By October —UN

THE United Nations has raised the alarm that no fewer than 5,000 children in war-ravaged northeastern Nigeria will die of starvation in the next two months unless the world raises the necessary funds for intervention…

My London Meetings With Obasanjo, Tinubu, Atiku, Obi In Nigeria’s Interest —Wike

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said that his London meetings with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were in the interest of the nation…

Bandits Stole My Chickens, Cut Off My Arms —Zamfara Man

A victim of a bandits attack, Ismail Mohammed, has explained how his life took a turn for the worse with the loss of his arms….