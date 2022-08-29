Hollandia, ACPN, NMA raise awareness on benefits of lactose-free milk

DAIRY brand, Hollandia, recently partnered with the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to raise awareness on issues, regarding lactose intolerance, while highlighting the unique benefits of using lactose-free milk, such as Hollandia Lactose Free Milk, for those with lactose sensitivities.

Speaking at the 41st ACPN Annual National Scientific Conference, and the Annual General Meeting & Scientific Conference of the NMA (Lagos Chapter), recently, Health Development, Wellness, and Human Capital Development Consultant, Dr. Bisi Abiola, recommended a lactose-free milk for patients, experiencing symptoms such as bloating, diarrhoea, nausea, cramps, stooling, and flatulence after consuming dairy products.

She stated that while many consumers experience lactose intolerance, the inability of the body to digest lactose, the sugar present in milk, most of them can still not connect the symptoms they experience after consuming dairy products to lactose intolerance.

“Those who are aware of this condition may avoid milk altogether thereby losing out on the beneficial nutrients contained in milks such as calcium, proteins, and vitamins which their bodies need.

“Interestingly, Hollandia Lactose Free Milk is an easy solution that could help eliminate many of the unpleasant symptoms of milk consumption,” she said.

The Marketing Director, CHI Limited, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, thanked the ACPN and NMA for the partnership, aimed at drawing more attention to the challenge of lactose intolerance.

“We are delighted with the platforms offered by two of the most respected health associations in Nigeria (ACPN and NMA) to drive awareness on lactose sensitivities and showcase the unique benefits of Hollandia Lactose Free Milk as a solution to helping people living with lactose intolerance,” she added.

