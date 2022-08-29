Mouka dedicates success story to trade partners, assures sustained relationship

THE management of Mouka has attributed the growth trajectory of the company, over the past six decades, to the hard-work of its business partners, and their unflinching support to the company.

Assuring the company’s trade partners of a sustained relationship, at a reward event organised for them, by the company, in Lagos, the company’s Managing Director, Femi Fapohunda, commended the trade partners for demonstrating immense commitment to the working relationship between them and the company.

He expressed the belief that the gifts, especially the tricycles, being given the partners, would go a long way in augmenting the trucks, given to them recently, and helping them to service smaller orders.

While commending the trade partners for their performances in the first half of the year, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Dimeji Osingunwa, stressed the need for them to do more in the second half of the year, to enable them participate in a new scheme that would enable them win trips to exotic destinations such as Rio de Janeiro, Marakesh in Morocco and Zanzibar in Tanzania upon achievement of their sales target for July to December of 2022.

In his remarks, one of the business partners from the South-West region, and a beneficiary of the award, Alhaji Mufutau Owolabi, commended the company for its support to the partners in the past six decades.

Gifts such as Tricycles, Air Conditioners and Television sets were presented to the highly-elated business partners.

