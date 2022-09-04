Holipace hints new single at after ‘Take Me’ made top 10 in Nigeria

A few weeks after the release of his widely accepted single “Take me” the CEO of Mr Music, “Holipace” said he is ready to give his fans more music.

The singer who took to his twitter and IG in the early hours of Tuesday stated that something is about to happen, urging his fans to get ready as he will be dropping a new music content soon.

He added that he’s ready to prove to the industry how consistent he could be.

Recall few weeks ago, he spoke about how his music is influenced and also promised to take his spot on the music industry with the release of Take Me.

According to him, his style of music is really rare and his concept is unique, adding that the song which made numbers across streaming platforms also became his first record to debut on the iTunes Nigeria top chart at number 9.

“For my music to be seen on the chart it is enough evidence that my sound is cutting across and people are beginning to appreciate what I do.

“To celebrate my first charting i will be giving my fans another banger which is titled “Terminus” and this single is scheduled to be released in the 16th of September 2022.

Holipace is ready to hit more chart spots with the upcoming release in September.

