Osun: Three dead, five rescued as two-storey shopping complex collapses

Three persons have reportedly died following the collapse of a two-storey shopping complex at Owode Ede, Osun State, while five others were rescued alive by emergency responders.

The building, located in Zone 8, Oke Alaafia Community, collapsed late on Friday, October 30, trapping several persons beneath the rubble.

The Federal Fire Service, Osun State Command, confirmed the incident through its Public Relations Officer, DSF Ojo Omoyemi Olamide, ANIPR, who said its rescue team was alerted at about 11:30 p.m. through its emergency line and arrived at the scene three minutes later.

According to the command, the structure was a commercial complex with six shops on each of the two upper floors and two stores on the ground floor.

The rescue team, working alongside the Osun State Fire Service, police and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, immediately commenced efforts to locate and evacuate those trapped in the debris.

Five victims were eventually rescued alive and taken to Idera Specialist Hospital, Ede, for medical attention.

Three other victims were recovered during the operation with no signs of life and handed over to the police at A Division, Ede.

The Federal Fire Service said preliminary findings pointed to possible structural defects and the use of substandard construction materials as factors that might have contributed to the disaster.

Police personnel led by SP Bamidele and NSCDC operatives under the leadership of CSC Oyekunle participated in the rescue operation.

The search-and-rescue exercise lasted several hours and was called off at about 9:26 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, after the operation had been completed.

The command put the estimated value of the property destroyed at N100 million, adding that property worth about N150 million was saved.

In its reaction, the Federal Fire Service expressed sympathy with the families of those affected and urged builders, developers and property owners to comply with approved building regulations.

It also advised residents to report emergencies immediately to the appropriate authorities to facilitate timely intervention.