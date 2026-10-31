How to apply for canada visitor visa without travel agency 

Planning a trip to Canada does not necessarily require hiring a travel agent to process your visa application. Nigerians can apply for a Canadian visitor visa online through the official immigration system, provided they meet the eligibility requirements and submit the necessary documents.

Whether you intend to visit family, attend an event or travel for tourism, understanding the application process can help you avoid unnecessary expenses and mistakes.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for a Canada visa by yourself.

Apply online using the IRCC portal- new version

The first step is to visit the official Canadian government website, Canada.ca, and navigate to the visitor visa application section.

Applicants using the IRCC Portal may need to answer preliminary questions before requesting an invitation code.

After completing the required questions, request an IRCC Portal Invitation Code. The code will be sent to your email address and used to create an account on the portal.

It is important to note that answering the preliminary questions does not automatically mean you have received an application invitation link. You must request the code and follow the instructions provided by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Create your IRCC portal account

Once you receive your invitation code, return to the relevant IRCC Portal registration page and follow the instructions to create your account.

You will need to provide a valid email address, enter the invitation code and set up your login details. Complete any email verification required during registration.

After setting up your account, sign in to access the relevant application process and provide the information requested.

Applicants should ensure they are using the official Canadian government website to avoid fraudulent websites or individuals claiming to guarantee visa approval.

Complete the application and upload supporting documents

The next step in the Canada visitor visa application process is to complete the required forms and provide supporting documents.

Applicants should ensure that all information supplied is accurate and consistent with their international passports and other official records.

Depending on individual circumstances, supporting documents may include:

Personal and passport details: Valid passport information and other requested personal details.

Valid passport information and other requested personal details. Purpose of travel: Information explaining why you intend to visit Canada, supported where applicable by an invitation letter, event details or accommodation arrangements.

Information explaining why you intend to visit Canada, supported where applicable by an invitation letter, event details or accommodation arrangements. Financial documents: Bank statements and other evidence showing that you can afford the trip and your stay.

Bank statements and other evidence showing that you can afford the trip and your stay. Employment or business evidence: Documents demonstrating your current employment, business activities or other sources of income, where applicable.

Documents demonstrating your current employment, business activities or other sources of income, where applicable. Evidence of ties to Nigeria: Relevant family, employment, business or other commitments that may help establish your intention to leave Canada at the end of your authorised stay.

The documents required may vary depending on the applicant’s circumstances. A hotel booking or invitation letter alone does not guarantee approval.

Applicants should also ensure their documents are genuine, readable and consistent with the information provided in their application.

Pay the Canadian visa application fees

Before submitting the application, applicants must pay the applicable fees through the official payment process.

The standard Canadian visitor visa application fee is 100 Canadian dollars (CAD) per applicant. Where biometrics are required, the standard biometrics fee is 85 CAD for an individual applicant.

This brings the total to 185 CAD for an applicant who must pay both fees.

Applicants who have previously provided biometrics should check whether their existing biometrics remain valid and whether they are required to provide them again. The additional biometrics fee may therefore not apply in every case.

For applicants paying from Nigeria, the payment card must support international online transactions and be accepted by the payment system. Depending on the card issuer, this may include an eligible naira-denominated card or a foreign-currency card.

Before making payment, confirm the applicable fees on the official IRCC website and ensure your card has sufficient funds. Your bank may also apply foreign-currency conversion charges.

Attend your biometrics appointment and submit your passport when requested

After submitting your application and paying the required fees, IRCC will issue a Biometric Instruction Letter (BIL) if you are required to provide biometrics.

The letter contains instructions on how to proceed. Applicants should use it to arrange an appointment at an authorised Visa Application Centre operated by VFS Global.

In Nigeria, applicants should check the official VFS Global Canada website for current appointment arrangements and available locations, including Lagos and Abuja.

At the appointment, you will provide your fingerprints and photograph as instructed.

Biometrics collection is different from passport submission. Applicants should not assume that they must submit their physical passports immediately after giving their biometrics.

If the application is approved, IRCC will issue a Passport Request Letter (PPR), instructing the applicant on how to submit their passport for visa stamping. Follow the letter’s instructions and the applicable VFS Global procedures.

Submitting a passport for stamping does not mean the visa has already been issued; applicants should wait for the passport to be returned with the relevant decision and travel document.

Applying for a Canadian visitor visa independently can help Nigerians avoid paying unnecessary agency fees. However, applicants must still meet the eligibility requirements, provide truthful information and follow the instructions issued by IRCC.

Before beginning, consult the official Canadian government website for the latest application procedures, document requirements and fees. Visa approval is not guaranteed, and no agent can legitimately promise a successful outcome.

By preparing your documents carefully and following each stage of the process, you can manage your application without relying on a third-party agency.