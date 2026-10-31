Osun: Tompolo donates 30 vehicles for Tinubu’s re-election campaign

…as Adeleke, Basiru, Oyetola, others mobile 10,000 canvassers

President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign received a major boost in Osun State on Saturday as Governor Ademola Adeleke, the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru, and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, joined other political stakeholders to inaugurate 10,000 grassroots canvassers. Niger Delta businessman, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, also donated 30 vehicles to support the mobilisation.

The initiative, organised under the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, was inaugurated at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, with political leaders and supporters from different political affiliations participating in the exercise.

The movement is targeting massive electoral support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, with its promoters expressing confidence that Osun could deliver at least 90 per cent of the votes cast in the state for the President.

Governor Adeleke, who was represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, urged members of the Accord Party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his supporters to set aside political differences and work towards Tinubu’s re-election.

Adewusi’s appeal underscored the cross-party nature of the mobilisation exercise, which brought together political actors from different camps in support of the President’s second-term ambition.

Also speaking, the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru, listed the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), infrastructure development, increased allocations to state and local governments, and efforts to improve the economy among the achievements of the Tinubu administration.

Basiru urged Osun residents to support the President’s second-term ambition, expressing optimism that the door-to-door mobilisation strategy would strengthen his electoral prospects in the state.

Meanwhile, Oyetola, who was represented by the 2026 APC governorship candidate in Osun, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, described the inauguration as evidence of growing political commitment and organisational strength behind Tinubu’s re-election project.

The former Osun governor commended Tompolo for supporting the nationwide mobilisation initiative, saying the increasing visibility of the President’s re-election campaign across the South-West required political leaders in the region to intensify efforts to secure overwhelming support for him.

Oyetola expressed confidence that Osun could deliver 1.5 million votes for Tinubu in 2027, provided party members and supporters remained united and committed to the mobilisation exercise.

He, however, cautioned the canvassers against hypocrisy, political pretence and complacency, urging them to demonstrate sincerity and dedication in carrying out their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Comrade Sunday Adekanbi, called on eligible Nigerians to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), stressing that increased voter registration and participation would be critical to achieving the movement’s target of two million votes from Osun.

Representing Tompolo, the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Dr Kestin Pondi, announced the donation of 30 vehicles fitted with public address systems, generators and amplifiers to facilitate grassroots mobilisation across the state.

Pondi explained that the vehicles were intended to strengthen the movement’s operations and enable its members to reach more communities in their campaign for Tinubu’s re-election.

He said the movement supported the President because of its confidence in his reform agenda, arguing that the administration’s economic policies were beginning to attract investments into the country.

The Tantita chief executive challenged political leaders and supporters in Osun to work towards delivering at least 90 per cent of the votes cast in the state for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

In his remarks, the Osun State Coordinator of the movement, Rtr. Amb. Adeolu Olanrewaju, assured the national leadership that the state chapter would take the campaign to households and communities across the state to persuade eligible voters to support the President.