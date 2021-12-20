Osun rolls out Covid-19 booster doses

Osun State Government has announced that it is set to commence the administration of booster doses for persons that have completed two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, on Monday, as part of the decisions of the State Executive Council meeting.

According to Osun government, eligibility for the booster dose includes persons who are 18 years and above, those who took the second doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech in the last six months. Also eligible are those who took the first dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the last two months.

Highlighting the advantage of the booster shot, Osun government said: “It strengthens the immune system better and gives greater protection against the virus.”

The government, while urging eligible citizens to take advantage of the opportunity being offered, said the doses are free of cost to prospective recipients.

“The doses are available at the various local government headquarters,” it was added.

The statement also urged residents, citizens and those who are in the state for the Christmas celebrations to visit health care facilities across the state to take their Covid-19 vaccines.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…