Osun Assembly passes N129.7bn budget for 2022 as Oyetola seeks extension of LG chairmen

Osun State House of Assembly has passed the 2022 budget presented before it by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on October 5, 2021.

This was even as the governor wrote to the Assembly on Monday seeking to extend the tenure of local governments chairmen by another six months as well as the confirmation of Justice Siyanbola Akanbi as the President, Customary Court of Appeal.

The passed N129.756.450.790 budget has a recurrent expenditure of N53,893,627,990 and the capital expenditure which stands at N75,862,822,800.

The 2022 budget christened “Budget of Sustainable Development” is N19bn higher than that of the 2021 “Budget of Providence”.

It has the larger chunks of it were earmarked for infrastructure, education and health sectors with the sum of N18.7bn, N11.8bn and N5.8bn respectively.

The Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, at plenary commended his colleagues and the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for their painstaking effort in considering the 2021 Appropriation Bill.

Owoeye warned that no agency of government or ministry should tamper or alter the official figures in the 2022 budget, stating that such actions will be taken up as a criminal offence that may attract serious legal implications.

He said the House would be live up to its responsibilities while regular interactions would be held with MDAs and the people on budget performance and feedback.

Meanwhile, in a letter sent to the state House Of Assembly, the governor said the fresh requests for approval were to prevent a vacuum as the tenure of the current caretaker committees is expected to end by January 5, 2022.

The governor’s letter dated December 16, 2021, was read by the speaker.

The governor in his letter said “pursuant to Section 2(a) (I) (ii) (iii) of the State of Osun Local Government Administration (Amendment No.7) Law, 2021, the tenure elongation is necessary to prevent a vacuum in the system as the tenure of the current transition management committee members ends by 5th January.”

Consequently, the speaker directed the House Committee on Local Government to work on the request and report back to the House not later than 72hours.’

On the confirmation of Justice Akanbi, the speaker directed the nominee to appear before House plenary on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Osun Assembly passes N129.7bn budget for 2022 | Osun Assembly passes N129.7bn budget for 2022 | Osun Assembly passes N129.7bn budget for 2022 |