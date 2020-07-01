Osun retirees take protest over non-payment of pension, gratuity to Ooni’s palace

Some retired civil servants, under the aegis of Osun State Contributory Pension Retirees on Wednesday, stormed the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi to protest the non-payment of their pension and gratuities.

Displaying several placards with various inscriptions such as “Governor Oyetola, give us our 30 months half salaries”, “Masses help us! We’re dying” among others, they urged Oba Ogunwusi to prevail on Governor Gboyega Oyetola to pay their pension and gratuities.

Part of their demands includes the payment of their 30 months half-salary arrears (2016 till date), payment of gratuities (2015 till date) and payment of their monthly pensions from 2015 till date.

Receiving the retirees on behalf of the Ooni, the Laadin of Ife, Chief Kayode Awofiranye sympathized with them, promising that their message will be delivered to the traditional ruler for prompt communication with the state government.

“It is so bad to hear that you are going through several hardships as a result of the non-payment of your entitlements, Kabiyesi is aware of your presence here and I want to assure you that necessary actions will be taken to effect the prompt payment of your rightful monies”, he assured.

Earlier, the coordinator of the protest, Comrade Niyi Adefare who is a former chairman of the National Union of Teachers (NUT) Ife Central local government urged Ooni to assist the helpless senior citizens to get their entitlements.

“Our members are old, some of us are managing one sickness or the other but have not been able to procure drugs and other essentials because our monies have not been paid by the state government.

“Some of us have died, some are on the sick bed while some of us who still have strength are afraid of what might happen to us next. It is so sad that we’re living like this after serving this state meritoriously.” Adefare lamented.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE