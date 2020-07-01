Police arraign two men over alleged abduction of 70-year-old woman in Benue

An Upper Area Court in Makurdi on Wednesday ordered that two men who allegedly abducted a 70-year-old woman, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Philip Shungu, 38, and Sunday Zengem 36, with criminal conspiracy, cheating and abduction.

Magistrate Rose Iyorshe, who did not take the plea of the suspects, ordered that they are remanded in Federal Maximum Correctional Centre in Makurdi.

Iyorshe adjourned the case until Aug. 14 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Veronica Shaagee told the court that Police Patrol team attached to AIG Monitoring Unit, Zone 4 Headquarters Makurdi, arrested the suspects on June 18, in Gboko Local Government Area.

Shaagee alleged that the police team while on routine patrol in Gboko town received information that a 70-year-old woman was on Rice Mill road.

She alleged that during the investigation the suspects conspired with others, now at large and duped the victim of N200,000 and N50,000 on June 12 and June 13,

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions Sections 97, 324, and 274 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue State suggested.

(NAN)

