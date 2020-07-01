Sokoto government pegs price of fertilizer at N4,000 per bag

Sokoto State Government has pegged the price of fertilizer in the state for this year at N4,000 per bag as against the open market price of about Ten thousand naira (10,000).

The state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, stated this on Wednesday while flagging off 2020 sale and distribution of fertilizer to farmers, where he said it will go for a subsidized rate of N4,000, per bag to boost farming activities in the state.

Tambuwal while declaring the sale and distribution open at Agricultural store Kasarawa, Wamakko local government area of the state, said the aim was to boost agricultural production, reduce poverty and create jobs in the state.

He reiterated that one bag of 50kg of Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium (NPK) which was procured from Federal Government at the rate of N4,500 would be sold for N4,000 while Urea which is sold for N9,800 in the market would go for N5,000 per bag.

He further disclosed that the transport cost of all brands of fertilizer would be borne by the state government to make the products affordable to farmers.

“Our state has a comparative advantage in the production of some crops because of our weather and government is poised to offer maximum support to harness these potentials to fast track economic and social development of our people he said.

He further disclosed that state government has put some strategy in place in collaboration with security agencies for those in the Eastern part of the state to go to their unhindered.

He enjoined retired civil servants, businessmen and youths in the state to return to farm because it has a defined market for a better price. He also thanked the farmers for their cooperation with the government in implementing agricultural policies in the state.

Earlier the commissioner of Agriculture and natural resources in the state Hon Arzika Tureta thanked the governor for his immeasurable support to the ministry.

Arzika added that aside from the provision of fertilizer in subsidized rate the government has also provided other inputs such as improved seed, pesticides, herbicides and other chemicals for farmers.

He implored farmers to reciprocate the magnanimity gesture of the state government, while he also explained that the ministry of agriculture and natural resources has evolved concrete strategy to check sharp practices by middlemen and fertilizer racketeers.

He assured that fertilizer would be supplied to farmers directly at the rural areas at the designed sale points.

Those who graced the event include, Deputy Governor Alhaji Muhammad Manir Dan’iya, speaker of the state Assembly Hon Many an Achida, the representative of Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, members of state executive council and local government chairmen in the state.

