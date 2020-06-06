Osun records 2 new COVID-19 cases

The Osun Government says it has recorded two new cases of Coronavirus COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 49, with four deaths.

Dr Rafiu Isamotu, the state Commissioner for Health, said in a statement in Osogbo on Saturday that the two new cases were relatives of an earlier confirmed COVID-19 patient in Ikire area of the state.

Isamotu said that the two new cases of the virus had increased the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 49.

He said the state had successfully treated and discharged 36 patients, while four deaths had been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

“We have recorded two new cases bringing the number of active cases in the state to nine.

“The two patients are relatives of a patient from Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of the state.

“As of today, we have recorded a total of 49 confirmed cases out of which 36 patients had been successfully treated and subsequently discharged from our facilities, leaving us with nine active cases,” Isamotu said.

Tribune