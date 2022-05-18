Osun guber race: Police charge registered political parties to submit itineraries ahead of campaigns, rallies

Barely two months to the Osun State gubernatorial election, the state police command on Wednesday charged all registered political parties to submit their political party itineraries to the office of the state police commissioner, CP Olawale Olokode ahead of any political campaign and rally.

The state police commissioner who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, said, this is imperative because the command has rejigged the security apparatus in the State to accommodate the peculiarity of the period.

He however explained that the step was also taken to avoid or safeguard clash of interest of political activities, fracas and to ensure adequate security coverage in the state.

The CP, therefore, advised political parties/politicians to play the political game by the stipulated rules and ensure their campaign, procession and rallies do not hinder the legitimate activities/business of the citizens/road users.

He, further, solicits the understanding, collaboration and cooperation of all political parties and stronger synergy between the police and members of the public to sustain the peaceful environment being enjoyed in the state.

