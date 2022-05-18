Catholic Men Organisation condemns killing of Deborah, growing wave of jungle justice in Nigeria
The Catholic Men Organisation of Nigeria Lagos Archdiocese (LACMON) has joined in condemning the cold-blooded murder of Deborah, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto for alleged blasphemy.
The President of LACMON, Vincent Otiono addressed journalists at the organisation’s corporate office on Tuesday in Lagos. He described the killing of Deborah as extrajudicial, primitive in nature.
He stated that nobody is entitled to embark on Self Help in addressing any perceived Infractions.
Praising the efforts of the Sokoto State Governor Tambuwal and the Governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir El Rufai in containing the tension created by the crises, he called on members of various religious organisations to continue to live together in peace and harmony.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- How Work, Sleep, Phone Usage Cause Spondylosis, Pain In Legs, Arms, Back —Dr Oladiran, Consultant Orthopaedic And Trauma (Hip) Surgeon
He condemned in strong terms the lynching and burning of a sound engineer in Lagos and praised the police for promptly arresting persons that have connections with the gruesome murder of the sound engineer.
He also condemned the setting ablaze of two persons in Lagos for allegedly stealing mobile phones describing these barbaric incidences as worrisome.
He said the law does not condone this act of jungle justice.
He further added that members of LACMON estimated to be about four million should ensure that they all participate in the ongoing political process by getting their PVCs ready to elect God-fearing leaders that will deliver the dividends of democracy to the masses.
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc. Click here for full details