Catholic Men Organisation condemns killing of Deborah, growing wave of jungle justice in Nigeria

The Catholic Men Organisation of Nigeria Lagos Archdiocese (LACMON) has joined in condemning the cold-blooded murder of Deborah, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto for alleged blasphemy.

The President of LACMON, Vincent Otiono addressed journalists at the organisation’s corporate office on Tuesday in Lagos. He described the killing of Deborah as extrajudicial, primitive in nature.

He stated that nobody is entitled to embark on Self Help in addressing any perceived Infractions.

Praising the efforts of the Sokoto State Governor Tambuwal and the Governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir El Rufai in containing the tension created by the crises, he called on members of various religious organisations to continue to live together in peace and harmony.

He condemned in strong terms the lynching and burning of a sound engineer in Lagos and praised the police for promptly arresting persons that have connections with the gruesome murder of the sound engineer.

He also condemned the setting ablaze of two persons in Lagos for allegedly stealing mobile phones describing these barbaric incidences as worrisome.

He said the law does not condone this act of jungle justice.

He further added that members of LACMON estimated to be about four million should ensure that they all participate in the ongoing political process by getting their PVCs ready to elect God-fearing leaders that will deliver the dividends of democracy to the masses.