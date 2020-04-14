COVID-19: 119 people with coronavirus symptoms identified in Lagos in two days, says health commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, on Tuesday said a total of 119 people with coronavirus symptoms have been identified in the state in the last two days.

The commissioner disclosed this at a briefing, saying a total of 118,000 households had been reached in the active search for possible COVID-19 cases in communities.

According to him, those figures were recorded in hot spots of COVID-119 cases in the state including Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland Local, Ikeja and Alimosho Local Government Areas, saying that the community search was activated to limit the spread of the disease in Lagos which had the highest number of COVID-19 patients in Nigeria.

“We’ve embarked on an active case search in communities. The idea is to go to hotspots and go from door-to-door with our health personnel.

“So far, in the last two days, we’ve visited 118,000 households and we’re looking for the typical symptoms of COVID-19. We’ve identified about 119 people who have symptoms that are suggestive of COVID-19.

“But let me remind you that COVID is one of the viruses that can cause respiratory symptoms. There are many viruses. So, the idea is to take samples from these 119 and analyse them – that would give us an idea of how much COVID-19 activity is happening in the communities,” he stated.