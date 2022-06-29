2023: Fayose insists on southern presidency, may support Tinubu

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, former Governor of Ekiti State and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodele Fayose, has insisted that power must return to the South after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure next year.

Fayose who stated this on Wednesday through his verified Twitter handle @GovAyoFayose, accused the leadership of his party of jettisoning the PDP constitution on zoning with the emergence of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, adding that he would do everything possible to ensure that southern president is elected in 2023.

According to him, “The PDP Constitution provides for a rotational Presidency. Section 3(c) provides that the Party shall pursue its aims and objectives by “adhering to the policy of the rotation and zoning of Party and Public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.

“The current President of Nigeria is a two-term Northern Presidency, thus implying that it MUST be a Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING. Awa ‘South’ lo kan’. Nigerians should await details soon.”

The former governor’s remark came few days after meeting in Portharcourt with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, who he reportedly backed during the PDP’S presidential primary.

It was gathered from a reliable source that Fayose who had in the past denied any form of alliance with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, might eventually work for the former Lagos governor during next year’s poll.

The source said, “It is obvious there is a crisis in the PDP, especially after the presidential nominations and it appears that these leaders especially from the South are having a new plan outside the PDP. So, what is happening like a rumour over the years is likely to become reality as it relates with Fayose and Tinubu. Let me stop here as events unfold in the coming weeks.”





Meanwhile, barely eleven days after he was declared winner of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos residence of the former governor of the State.

The media assistant to Oyebanji, Raheem Akingbolu, in a statement said the visit was sequel to the congratulatory messages sent to Oyebanji by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the June 18 election, Chief Bisi Kolawole, Ekiti State chapter of PDP and Ex-Governor Fayose respectively, hailing the outcome of the election, won by the APC candidate.

Oyebanji said the visit was to extend courtesies to Fayose as a former governor of the state, who, according to him, demonstrated statesmanship by congratulating him shortly after he was declared winner of the June 18 election.

Former Governor Fayose, while receiving the Governor-elect, urged him to be magnanimous in victory and to see himself as the Governor of Ekiti State and leader of the people regardless of their political affiliation.

He promised to support Oyebanji’s administration in whatever area his support would be needed, adding that, “the development of Ekiti State is a collective effort.”

