Osun flags off FG 774,000 special public works programme

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday, flagged off the Federal Government Extended Special Public Works Programme (774,000 Jobs) with commendation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s commitment and keen interest in youth empowerment programmes.

Speaking at the event held at the Multi-purpose Hall of the Local Government Service Commission, State Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Oyetola said the initiative was in line with Osun’s Development Agenda aimed at guaranteeing and securing a better future for the teeming youths in the State.

Represented by his Deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, the governor who assured that the present administration in the state is resolute in its efforts to equip young people to be competent contributors to the growth and development of the State, said: “We shall not relent in our efforts to continue to seek creative ways of providing employment for our youths and our people.”

“We have also developed workable modalities named “Osun Youth Policy” that articulates government’s vision, objectives and plans in driving its focused agenda for the young people.”

“In many ways, this programme aligns with our administration’s agenda of equipping our young people to be competent contributors to the growth and development of our state.

“You will recall that only recently, we codified a comprehensive Youth Policy that articulates our vision, objectives and plans in driving our focused agenda for our young people.

“All our existing programmes, including the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES), Post-COVID 19 Recovery Plan, are already being recalibrated for employment generation and better service delivery.

The governor urged the beneficiaries of the programme to justify the confidence reposed in them by using the opportunity provided by the government to give their best in the service of the nation and the State.

He said: “The programme, though a short-term response to the rising spate of unemployment in our country, deserves to be commended for its ambitious coverage and transparent recruitment process.

“With 1,000 beneficiaries drawn from each of the 774 local governments in the country, this programme further mobilises our young people to contribute to societal development while also earning a modest income within the space of three months, in the first instance.

In his remarks, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for being committed to the welfare and well-being of the citizens.

Aregbesola who was represented by former Commissioner for Agriculture, Adekunle Ige, described the Federal Government’s initiative as one that would fastrack the quest to ensure quick recovery of the nation’s economy which was hitherto lost to the adverse socio-economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Acting Director-General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the noble intent that gave birth to the national employment scheme aimed to take the citizens out of the scourge of poverty and unemployment.

Fikpo who was represented by his Deputy, Mallam Ismail Yekini, reassured the capacity of the NDE to successfully execute the programme and justify the confidence reposed in it by the Federal Government.

“This is a significant scheme designed to combat mass unemployment rate and alleviate poverty in our dear country. With this programme, the scourge of poverty and joblessness will be drastically reduced.”

