BREAKING: US House of Reps Democrats introduce article of impeachment against Trump (Article inside)

Democrats in the United States House of Representatives, on Monday, introduced a resolution containing a single article of impeachment against President Donald Trump charging him with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the attack on the US Capitol last week.

The resolution noted that Trump addressed a rally shortly before his supporters mounted the attack and says he made statements that “encouraged and foreseeably resulted in” the lawless actions at the Capitol.

The Republicans had earlier unsuccessfully blocked the Democratic request on Monday to bring up a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to start the US Constitution’s 25th Amendment process of removing President Donald Trump from office.

