Barely 48 hours after the expulsion of 83 members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the party for alleged anti-party activities, the leadership of the party again, on Thursday, suspended another 26 of its members for the same offence.

Out of the suspended members were the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Najeem Salami; former SSG, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti; Former National House of Assembly member, Senator Mudasiru Hussain; Former party Chairman, Elder Adelowo Adebiyi; Former Commissioner for Information, Mr Adelani Baderinwa; Former Commissioner for Commerce, Mr. Sikiru Ayedun, Former Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor, Barrister Gbenga Akano, Former Commissioner for land, Mr. Kunle Ige.

Others are the party chieftains: Engr. Kazeem Salami, Alhaji Adesiji Azeez, Mr. Biodun Agboola, Barr. Gbenga Awosode, Mr. Rasheed Opatola, Hon. Gbenga Ogunkanmi, Hon. Israel Oyekunle, Hon. MBO Ibraheem, Mr. Akeem Olaoye, Hon. Francis Famurewa, Hon. Tajudeen Famuyide, Hon. (Mrs.) Adenike Abioye, Hon. Wasiu Adebayo, Hon. Rasheed Afolabi, Mr. Segun Olanibi, Mr. Tunde Ajilore, Mr Ganiyu Ismaila Opeyemi and Mr Zakariah Khalid, Olaoluwa-South LCDA.

Meanwhile, all suspended party members were the former minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola loyalists who served under his administration while he was the state governor.

The state party Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal who made the announcement of the suspension in a statement in Osogbo, stated, “Following complaints of anti-party activities, the State Executive Committee of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) constituted a Disciplinary Committee to investigate the allegations against some of its members.”

“This disciplinary measure came in response to the allegations of misconduct bordering on factionalisation of the party and creating parallel party organ.”

“The Disciplinary Committee undertook a thorough and impartial review of the allegations and the findings were carefully deliberated upon by the State Executive Committee.”

“After a comprehensive assessment of the evidence and consideration of the committee’s recommendations, the State Executive Committee has taken the difficult yet necessary step of suspending the members indefinitely”

“As we move forward, we enjoin our members to remain focused on our goals and continue working together to serve the interests of our constituents and our State. Our commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and adherence to our party’s core values remains unwavering”, he submitted.

