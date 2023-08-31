The management of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, has explained the reason for the power outage in Awka and the environment for days.

Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, stated this in a press release to the media.

The message read:

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers in Awka, Anambra State, that the power outage currently being experienced is due to the loss of supply from its source of power at TCN Station, Onitsha, at about 6:53 pm, yesterday.

As a result of this development, all feeders under the EEDC Awka district are out of power supply.

TCN engineers are already patrolling the lines to ascertain the cause of the power outage.

We, therefore, apologise to our esteemed customers in Awka and appeal for their patience and understanding as we are on standby, hoping that the issue is resolved and power restored within the shortest time possible.