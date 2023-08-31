Bauchi State Police Command has neutralised five suspected kidnappers terrorising residents of Jama’are Local Government Area of the state during an exchange of gunshots.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Awwal while addressing a press conference at the Command Headquarters in Bauchi on Thursday.

While stressing the successfully engaging of Kidnappers/Bandits, he said, “A combined team of Operatives in conjunction with a quasi-security outfit encountered suspected Kidnappers/bandits in Jamaare. Three AK 47 rifles, One SMG rifle, Three empty magazine, 105 rounds of live ammunition and One cutlass were recovered from the gang.”

According to him, “The shootout took place in the nighttime of 29th August 2023, on the outskirts of Jama’are town. The Police operatives, in line with the mandate of Operation Restore Peace (ORP) in collaboration with local hunters, were carrying out routine surveillance and raids of suspected criminal hide-outs, when they suddenly came under gunfire attack from a heavily armed criminal gang.”

“The Operatives fought back gallantly, repelling the attack and eventually neutralized Five of the gang leaders therein, whilst the remaining gang members fled,” he added.

Awwal added that, during another nighttime operation on 30th August 2023 at about 0221hrs information at the Command’s disposal revealed that a group of armed men numbering about Ten invaded the house of one Emeka Asogwa of Itas-Gadau LGA, and kidnapped him to an unknown destination, thereafter, they demanded and collected the sum of N10.000.000;00 as ransom.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives in collaboration with local security hunters swung into action and rescued the kidnapped victim immediately while efforts are being intensified to arrest the culprits.

Still, in Jama’are, there was an Operation in the market On 17th June 2023 at about 2010hrs information receipt from a good Samaritan that some unknown hoodlums numbering about Seven, riding on motorcycles invaded Jamaare market and shot in the air, kidnapping one Alh. Samaila Danejin Jamaare in the process.

They equally shot one Khalifa Umar, aged 13yrs to death, wounded one Mustapha Sabiu on his lap, brushed one Chibuike Rapheal on his stomach all of Jamaare and also brushed one Buhari Hassan at his left hand of Ziramai village Azare, Katagum LGA.

Subsequently, the kidnappers collected the sum of N20.000.000;00k from the kidnapped victim, Alh. Samaila Danejin Jama’are.

On receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by the DPO Jamaare swiftly swung into action, moved to the scene and recovered Six empty shells and Two live ammunition calibre of AK 47 rifles.





Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspected notorious kidnappers/bandits were responsible for terrorizing Buji, Mashema, Itas-Gadau, Gwaram, Sara, Birnin Kudu, Ningi and Burra areas of Bauchi and Jigawa States respectfully.

Investigations into these cases are ongoing, while efforts aimed at arresting other members of the gangs still at large are being intensified.

Auwal Musa Muhammad described Journalists as partners in public interest which provide an opportunity to yet again interface together towards intimating members of the public about the sustained and staunch efforts of the Bauchi State Police Command towards containing crime and criminality in the State.

He explained that during the month under review, the Command fought tirelessly to raise policing standards which has resulted in significant milestones in combating crime and criminality.

According to him, “In furtherance to our avowed commitment to stem the tide of crime and criminalities in the state, the Command under the leadership of the Commissioner, carried out several audacious operations which in turn yielded positive results, leading to a series of crime bursting success within the month.”

He stressed that the Command is defiantly committed to ensuring that criminals have no hiding place in the State.

“It must be reemphasized here that safety and security is not the sole responsibility of security agencies alone, hence members of the public are encouraged to play a vital role towards ensuring peace by availing the Police with useful information at all times.

While commending Police operatives for their gallantry, as well as selfless service to the nation and humanity, the Commissioner of Police reassured the law-abiding and hard-working citizens that the war against crimes and criminality will soon be won.

The CP equally called on members of the public for continuous support for the police and other law enforcement agencies to provide adequate security in the State.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE