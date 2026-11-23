Residents of Abeokuta North, Obafemi-Owode and Odeda Federal Constituency in Ogun State are set to benefit from improved infrastructure as multiple development projects covering electricity, street lighting and road construction advance over the next 48 hours.

The interventions, facilitated under the development agenda of the constituency’s member, Hon. Olumide Osoba, include installing over 1,000 solar-powered streetlights across communities, the Opeji Urban Electrification Project in Odeda Local Government Area, and ongoing construction of the Wasimi-Ataba road in Obafemi-Owode.

The projects, which address some of the longstanding infrastructural challenges confronting the constituency, are expected to improve community security, expand access to electricity and ease transportation difficulties for residents, farmers and business operators.

One of the major highlights is the installation of more than 1,000 solar-powered streetlights, an intervention expected to improve visibility at night, enhance security and create a safer environment for commercial and social activities across beneficiary communities.

The solar facilities are particularly significant to communities grappling with inconsistent electricity supply, as they operate independently of the national electricity grid, providing illumination without depending on conventional power distribution.

Similarly, the Opeji Urban Electrification Project in Odeda Local Government Area is progressing, with expectations that its completion will improve electricity access and stimulate economic activities within the community and neighbouring settlements.

When fully operational, the electrification project is expected to provide relief to households, small-scale business owners, artisans and other residents whose livelihoods depend substantially on reliable electricity supply.

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In Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area, construction work is also progressing on the Wasimi-Ataba road, an important route connecting communities and facilitating the movement of people, agricultural produce and commercial goods.

The road project is expected to reduce transportation difficulties, improve access to markets, schools and healthcare facilities, while strengthening economic activities, particularly among farmers who depend on accessible road networks to transport their produce to markets.

The unfolding infrastructural developments have further drawn attention to Hon. Osoba’s legislative representation and efforts to attract development initiatives to the three local government areas, with the latest interventions highlighting the importance of translating political representation into tangible community benefits.

Beyond their immediate benefits, the projects address three critical pillars of grassroots development: security, electricity and transportation.

While the solar streetlights are expected to improve public safety, the electrification initiative could enhance productivity, and the road construction promises improved mobility and economic connectivity.

However, the long-term impact of the interventions will depend on timely completion, quality execution, and adequate maintenance to ensure that the facilities remain functional and deliver sustainable benefits to the people.

As work progresses across the three project areas, residents are hopeful that the interventions will translate into improved living conditions, expanded economic opportunities and stronger community development, reinforcing the expectation that effective representation should be measured not merely by political promises but by projects that people can see, access and benefit from.