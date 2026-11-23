MANAGING Director and CEO, Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, Yushau A. Shuaib, has said professional Public Relations (PR) must be research-driven, strategic and conscious of the consequences of communication decisions to make it impactful.

Shuaib stated this while welcoming a select team of Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) to his office, the PR Nigeria Centre, in Abuja.

He lamented that a sizeable number of practitioners still deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI), mainly for writing and editing, rather than strategic functions such as monitoring, analysis, forecasting and decision-making.

Shuaib cited PRrev, PRNigeria’s media-monitoring tool, as an example of IMPR’s application of technology to tracking and analysing media and political conversations.

He explained that PRrev, as an AI-enabled media intelligence and reputation monitoring platform, tracks media narratives, identifies emerging issues, analyses communication trends and supports proactive responses to reputational and political developments.

He added that technological innovation should enhance professional capabilities rather than eliminate human judgment.

Shuaib argued further that AI adoption had not resulted in job losses at IMPR, but expanded the company’s operations in Abuja, Kano and Ilorin and also resulted in the agency’s diversification into event management, capacity building, crisis communication and reputation management.

Shuaib, who is a Fellow of IPRA (FIPRA), commended BJAN members for their professional coverage of the communication industry, and stressed that credibility, not follower count, should remain the true measure of media influence.

Commending the IMPR boss on his publication: “AI in Crisis Communication in Nigeria”, Chairman of BJAN, Mr Daniel Obi, described the publication as a critical contribution to digital innovation in PR practice.

He also assured of the association’s readiness to collaborate with IMPR on professional development and ethical brand journalism.