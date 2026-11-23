An international cultural organisation, Conexiones Culturales de Latinoamérica (CCLA), has expressed support for Hon. Adekannbi Abimbola Bimbo’s governorship ambition in Oyo State.

The organisation, in a letter from Mexico City and made available to Nigerian Tribune, said Oyo State had significant potential to become a global centre for cultural exchange, heritage tourism and creative economic development.

The letter, signed by CCLA Executive Director, Pablo Solís Vega, said the organisation was interested in strengthening cultural, educational, tourism and economic exchanges between Oyo State and the global Yoruba diaspora.

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It noted that millions of people of African descent across Latin America, the Caribbean and North America maintained cultural, historical and ancestral connections to the Yoruba civilisation.

According to the letter, Nigeria, particularly the historic Yoruba heartland, represents an important link to the ancestral identity of many people of African descent.

CCLA said Adekanmbi’s gubernatorial ambition offered an opportunity to promote renewed engagement between the Yoruba people across continents and their ancestral homeland.