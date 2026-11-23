In this interview, Chairman, Organising Committee, National Advertising Conference (NAC) 2026,Tunji Adeyinka, gives an appraisal of the just-concluded summit, its high and low moments, and what his committee intends to fix going forward. Excerpts:

What informed the theme of this year’s National Advertising Conference: “Repositioning the Marketing Communications Industry for the Next Frontier”?

We are beginning to see the impact of the economic headwinds on the industry. And, within the context of Nigerian economy it’s even more important; whether we are talking about the difference in changes in consumer buying and consumer consumption styles; whether we are talking about changes in technology, that is the very impact of technology. We are seeing the economic changes as well, impacting us. So, we looked at all of those things and we believe that with the impact of technology, especially, on every business and every position, it is important to reposition the marketing communication industry to face the next five years, and that is why we have picked the theme. The themes, over the years, have tended to reflect the situation around that time. But, this theme is looking at facing the future, and that is why it was picked.

We had the fireside chat, and also speakers, both from public and private sectors, as resource persons. What has been your take-away from the conference?

My takeaway is that there is a lot of work that we need to do.

Who are the ‘we’?

The entire industry, including journalists. There is a lot of work that we need to do. We need to bring into the fore some discussions that are important. There are some discussions that are not important for now. Those discussions are critical and we need to begin to have them. Discussions around disruptions that technology would have on the industry, the disruptions that changing economic profile would have on our industry, discussions that changing business models would have on our industry. So those discussions are critical and I say it again that it affects everybody within the value chain. So, that is why I think those things must be topical today.

How prepared is the industry for those disruptions?

I take a cue from the fireside chat and how the gentleman, the resource person, defined the new frontier. And, if I remember clearly, he said it is the place where the map ends. And if we look at our industry, we are not fully prepared, but I cannot say that we have not started preparing. There is a lot of work that is going on, in the different context, and what this kind of conference does is two things: it brings visibility, and it also seeks to bring a coalition of actions from the entire industry. So, we are not fully prepared, and nobody is fully prepared in any industry. It’s not a Nigerian issue, it’s not an African issue, it’s a global issue. Nobody is fully prepared. We keep talking about artificial intelligence, that is what we are talking about today. As we heard, we moved from industrial revolution, we moved to the next stage, the boom of the internet, and to the stage where we are talking about artificial intelligence. We do not know what the next stage would be. So, as human beings, we would continue to prepare for what we can see, and move ahead for what we perceive to be coming.

What would say are the low and high moments of this three-day event, and the areas you feel must be improved upon?

At the end of the event, this evening, we’ll be announcing the next date, for 2027. And, as we do that, we start working on the theme for next year. Whatever the case is, we start working immediately. As we begin to put in that work, there are some areas that we’ve seen this year where we need to improve on. Some may not be obvious to everyone, but some of them are very obvious to us because it is not in line with the way that we planned. For example, if you look at the logistics of registration this year, I think it’s not even as good as last year’s. We are hoping that it will be much better this year. We didn’t achieve what we wanted to achieve this year because of some logistics issues. We will work on that clearly. If you look at the theme and the way that we’ve woven the theme, it’s also mixing the demographics as well. You find that a lot of people who come to the NAC are C-Level officials, so we are trying to diversify that and make it a big wider. Next for me that I see is that even though large part of our industry side still resides in the Lagos area, Lagos does not make Nigeria, so there is a lot of work to do in terms of being more inclusive, and being wider in terms of thematics and other things that we do in the planning. We would release again today a feedback form where we take all the feedback from every stakeholder and then that is what we are going to be looking at, as we put the report together to know the areas where we ourselves have not seen and where we need to improve on.

As we go home what makes you happy?

You and I know that the prevailing economic condition today is not the same as a year ago, and we also know that a lot of the attendees are making a journey. They are paying for flight, accommodation, feeding and the rest of them, and more importantly, they are paying for time. So, they are sacrificing some things they should be doing to be here. So, what makes me happy is that what you vote your money, your time to, is something that is of value to you. And that we are able to have the number that we have here, gives me some joy that there is still some value in what we are putting together, and also what that means is that we need to increase the value.