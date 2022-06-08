Osinbajo reels out manifestos to tackle insecurity, as Nicholas Felix steps down

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday assured Nigerians of his preparedness to address myriads of socio-economic and security challenges bedevilling the country, owing to requisite experiences acquired over the past seven years as the Vice President.

Professor Osinbajo’s who gave the assurance while addressing the 2,322 delegates who are expected to vote during the Special National Convention of the ruling party held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, observed that the country can not wait for anyone who will start learning on the job to address the enormous challenges.

The Vice President’s motivation was further strengthened following Mr Nicholas Felix’s announcement of his withdrawal from the presidential race.

“I’ve worked here all my life. This country has afforded me most of the …. opportunities and the ….that I have. I have seen and experienced the great success of Nigeria and know that it is possible for us to have a world-class education system. It is possible to have a world-class healthcare system for all Nigerians. It is possible to establish a tech economy here in Nigeria.

“It is possible to establish bitumen processing plants in Ondo, gold processing plants in Zamfara and Osun and explore and process the finest processing met and precious stones in the world in Plateau and most of the North Central States. We can explore oil and gas in the Niger Delta on the South East and now equally in Bauchi and Gombe States.

“It is possible to manufacture our vehicles in Nnewi, already Innoson Motors is doing great things there. We can open up steel plants in Kogi, and establish the agricultural largest city between Ogun and Lagos.





“We can establish the biggest gas and Petrochemical plants unto the world in the Niger Delta. We can sell fertiliser to Africa and we already have one of the largest plants in the world – Dangote Refinery. We can sell shoes to the world. Already, the Aba shoe processing in Abia State sells over a million shoes every week to the rest of Africa.

“We can manufacture our weapons locally, our weapons and ammunition locally. DICON in Kaduna is already manufacturing miniature ammunition and arms and all manners of ammunition.”

The Vice President who promised a revolution in the country’s economy if elected as President, expressed optimism that Nigerian companies have commenced the manufacturing of armoured personnel vehicles, drones and helicopters, adding that the Air Force is already manufacturing …and manufacturing its own drones and God helping us, in two decades, we can become the first African nation on earth to send a team of astronauts to the Moon.

“We have the talents, resources.and resourcefulness to be one of the largest economies, we have the gut and confidence to …. We can run an honest and transparent government, we can ensure the rule of law. We can secure our nation from terrorism. We can provide good jobs for millions of young people. In this decade we can lift a 100 million people out of poverty. We can give all the women equal education, equal opportunities and we can establish a comprehensive social welfare programme for the poor and the vulnerable.”