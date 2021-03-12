Osinbajo calls on students to acquire digital knowledge

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has advised students to acquire digital signature skills and advance their placement for job opportunities.

He also advocated the need for creativity in the nation’s education curriculum that will ensure the usage of modern technology in teaching.

The Vice President, who was the guest speaker at the maiden convocation lecture for the combined 1st, 2nd and 3rd convocation ceremony of Sokoto State University, also reiterated the essence of education for all, especially the girl child.

Speaking on the topic, “Nigeria: Some defining issues for the future,” Professor Osinbajo seized the opportunity to share his thought with the audience, at the University Amphitheatre.

He highlighted security, unity, climate change and population growth as issues that must be tackled to change the future of Nigeria.

According to him, “our challenge as a nation is how to provide adequate security to a large population and we must think of how to manage the ungoverned spaces. To achieve this, we need to devote our policing system to be centred around our localities.

“The threat to national unity is not peculiar to Nigeria alone. The paradox is that there can never be a development where there is no national cohesion, as unity demand hardwork, justice and fairness in the society.

“With regards to climate change, in a few short years, the world will require far less oil and gas, as we look forward to electric cars. Nigeria will not produce oil and gas as we are doing today, there will be a shrinking market. We need to start thinking about what becomes of our oil and gas.

“Available record indicates that very soon, Nigeria will become the third-largest populous country in the world. In a world where technology is fast taking over some work, men can do, unemployment, joblessness is a time bomb in waiting.”

While congratulating the graduands and their parents, Professor Osinbajo remarked that education increases knowledge, earning, reduce poverty and the gap between the rich and the poor.

