Osinbajo attributes Nigeria’s underdevelopment to failed implementation of policies, programmes

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has attributed failed policies and programmes to the underdevelopment of Nigeria and tasked the newly inaugurated Senior Executive Course SEC 43 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) to unlock the mysteries of failure of policies and programmes.

Professor Osinbajo who stated this during the inauguration of SEC 43 of the National Institute in Plateau State, on Monday, pointed out that it was the turn of the participants to make their contributions to the development of Nigeria since anyone who passes through the Institute belong to a cycle of Nigeria intellectuals.

“From this day, the task of finding a solution to our National problems that could affect the trajectory of the lives of millions has been placed upon your shoulders. We are confident that you will discharge this duty creditably.

“This year theme: “Getting Things Done: Strategies for Policies and Programme Implementation in Nigeria” goes to the heart of what is generally considered the bane of development in Nigeria, poor implementation of policies, the proverbial gap between intentional result, delivering on campaign promises. For any policymakers frustration is the same, yet we know about think tank but what we need now is do tank, so your task is already well cut out for you,” he said.

The Vice President who inaugurated the participants through virtual tasked SEC 43 to unlock the mysteries of failed and poor implementation of projects and more importantly provide a practical and nitty, gritty guide to implement projects and policies adding that that is the body of knowledge that is needed today.

In his address, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State said the study theme for SEC 43 Executive Course which is “Getting Things Done: Strategies for Policy and Programme Implementation in Nigeria” was apt and one of the crucial topics that the institute will focus on in recent times because of its importance to national development.

Governor Lalong pointed out that it was an incontestable fact that over the years in Nigeria, numerous brilliant policies have been formulated in different sectors and by different administrations adding that the paradox was that only a fraction of the numerous policies were implemented with many of them either jettisoned, abysmally carried out or left to gather dust in the shelf.

He said: “This has led to a lot of distortions in the process of nation-building where many policies have to be re-casted all over again, implemented half-way or entirely abandoned. In the process, the nation incurs enormous losses in terms of wasted resources, manpower and valuable time.

“Corruption, lack of continuity in government policies, inadequate human and material resources, poor leadership programme, sectionalism and ethnic biases and lack of political will are some of the reasons attributed to the lack of effective policy implementation in Nigeria.”

He added that such reasons can by no means justify the enormous resources that were wasted and the attendant consequences to the nation.

Acting Director-General of the Institute, Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Udaya (rtd), commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the timely consideration and approval of the theme for SEC 43, 2021 and prompt approval of the list of nominee for the course.

He implored the participants to work hard in order to achieve the desire of the Commander in chief of finding a solution to the challenge of policy and programme implementation in Nigeria.

