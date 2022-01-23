Oshara drops new single ‘I Wish’

Versatile musician, Sola Shittu, who is a songwriter, producer, and performer has released is much-anticipated single, I Wish.

The new work produced by 3rdspacesound is one of the tracks from his upcoming album to be released later in the year.

Oshara, who has been making music for more than a decade revealed how he wants to become a big player in the Afro-pop music industry.

He added that with the Nigerian sound attracting global attentiion, it is time to make himself known in the music industry.

The musician, who hails from Ikere in Ekiti State, produced his debut album, entitled ‘Sent: The Commission’ has continued to make a mark through hit sinles like ‘All the best, ‘Omo Ministreet’, ‘My Lagos Prayer’, ‘Proudly Ekiti (Mei Shomo yahoo)’ among others.

He often performs with his live band, ‘The Green Sound’ at ceremonies.

According to him, he has performed alongside popular musicians like King Sunny Ade, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Adekunle Gold, Idrish Abdulkareem, Alibaba, Gbenga Adeyinka, Alabi Pasuma, Sola Allyson, Adewale Ayuba, and many others.

The entertainer on his journey to self-discovery was also involved in several art expressions like acting, standup comedy, events anchor, DJing, TV/radio presentation, and event-planning before going full-fledged into music.