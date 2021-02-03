Pensioners protest, block entrance to Gombe Government House

Hundreds of members of Gombe State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) on Wednesday morning blocked the main entry into the Gombe State Government House, a development that disrupted social and commercial activities within the area.

The pensioners, who were led in the protest by their Chairman, Mohammed Abubakar, were protesting the non-payment of their pensions running into several months.

Other grievance by the pensioners is that more than 700 local government retirees have not been enrolled into the monthly pension scheme after over two years of retirement.

Security personnel stationed at the gate of the Government House were seen having a hectic time controlling the protesters who insisted on seeing the governor.

As of the time of filing this report, their message was taken into the Government House for response from any senior government official since the governor is said to be out of the state.