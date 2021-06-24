Ortom flags off distribution of over 16,000 various improved seedlings to farmers

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday, flagged off the distribution of about 16,000 various improved seedlings to farmers in the state.

Governor Ortom who said that the improved seedlings were to promote commercial agriculture in the state added that it would also add value to agricultural production for export earning.

Ortom said that the state was rich in the cultivation of watermelon which he said was consumed globally and urged the people to take advantage and explore this avenue.

The governor said that over 4,666 improved rice seedlings, 230 bags of maize, 690 water melon and 10,000 improved Cassava stems were to be distributed to farmers.

He charged council chairmen to encourage their people to cultivate water melon, cassava which are in high demand.

The governor said that there were two (2) Chinese firms that have set up Ethanol Plants in the state, one is located close to Albinsi (near Makurdi) and another in Zaki-Biam in Ukum Local Government Area.

“One of the company requires over 300 metric tonnes of cassava. Soon cassava will be in high demand and will be mopped up by these companies,” Ortom said.

The governor further said that it will flag-off the sales of fertilizer next week, adding that communities will pay 50 percent for Urea while NPK will attract 60 percent subsidy. I urge Benue people to make judicious use of improved seedlings to boost food production in the state,” Governor Ortom said.

Ortom, however, called on Federal Government to do everything possible to ensure that the displaced persons most of whom are farmers go back to their ancestral homes.

In his earlier remarks, the Special Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr Kenneth Achabo, who lamented over the destruction of farmlands in the state by incessant attacks by herders attack on farmers, explained that the seedlings will serve as palliatives which will be distributed free to farmers.

He added that the seedlings will support farmers to improve food production and security in the State.

Some of the improved seedlings distributed include; cassava stem, rice, corn and water melon.

