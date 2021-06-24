Kogi West Agenda seeks for gubernatorial seat in 2023

Ahead of the 2023 Governorship race in Kogi State, a non-governmental and non-political group, the Kogi West Agenda (KWA) has called on all political stakeholders to support the zone to produce the next governor of the state.

This is as the group has endorsed the presidential aspiration of Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello and urged Nigerians to queue behind him to actualise his lofty goal.

The chairman of Kogi west Agenda and spokesperson, Alhaji Mahmud Inuwa Muhammed made the appeal at a press conference held, on Thursday in Lokoja.

The chairman noted that for the sake of equity, fairness and brotherhood, the two zones, Kogi East who has had theirs for sixteen years, and Central zone who are having theirs for the second term, should give their maximum supports for the west to produce the next governor of the state.

He pointed out that Kogi west has the potentials to manage the affairs of the state and has been in the vanguard in mitigating, stabilising and developing the body polity of the state.

While driving home their reasons for the agitation, urged the people to emulate some states in the north-central geo-political zone and some zones across the country that have embraced rotational principles which have engendered political harmony across their states.

According to him “The mutual adoption of power rotation in our state under the Governor Yahaya Bello will be unique and novel in the political history and evolution of the state as his name will be written in gold in the hearts of the citizenry.

“On the whole, Kogi west Agenda is determined, firmly, genuinely and formidably behind the clarion call on Governor Yahaya Bello to run for the 2023 presidential election. We joined numerous other groups to endorse his aspiration.

“To this end, we are using this medium to solicit the support of all Nigerians for the realisation of the dreams which I termed patriotic and progressive movement for the country.

“It would be recalled that before 2019 election, the Okun nation had paid a courtesy visit to Governor Yahaya Bello with the request for the west to produce the next Governor in 2023, interesting, the then chief of staff and now Deputy Governor Edward Onoja, said the west’s performance at the election would determine the zone that will produce the next governor.

“At the end of the 2019 election, the result showed clearly that Kogi west voted to overwhelm for the All Progressive Congress (APC),” he recalled.

While commending the political office holders from the zone for their outstanding performances, said their call for the governorship is anchored on fairness equity and justice insisting that this is the only tonic for peace and development.

