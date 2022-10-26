Orphanage, community receive humanitarian support

Some orphanage homes in Delta State have received food items to cushion the effects of the hard times.

The gesture came from the state’s Commissioner for Humanitarian and Community Support Services, Dr Darlington Ijeh, led a team to the Victoria Okowa Orphanage Home at Owa Eke, Hope in God Foundation , Umunede both in Ika North-East Local Government Area and the Lumen Christi Motherless Babies Home and Anglican Diocese of Asaba Motherless Babies Home in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner said that the gesture was geared towards putting smiles on the faces of the underprivileged.

He commended the staff of the homes for being parents to the orphans, just as he appealed to highly placed individuals in the society to always lend a helping hand to the needy in order to ameliorate their plights.

Meanwhile, Edward Ederaine Foundation has provided a projector and employed a private ICT instructor for pupils and teachers of Umiagwa Primary School, Umiagwa in Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

The foundation was formed by Okpe indigenes in North America and had overtime carried out intervention projects across schools in Okpe communities with the donations at Umiagwa standing out prominently.

Representative of the Foundation, Mr Ekpeme Temiagin expressed joy that it would have positive impact on the school children, teachers and the community at large.





The head teacher of the school, Mr. OKorare Benedict Eseoghene, thanked the Foundation for the gesture, saying that it would impact positively on the community.