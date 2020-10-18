Onochie: APC’s actions can trigger crisis ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that the alleged support given by the All Progressive Congress (APC) to constitutional violations and abuse of rights can trigger crisis in the country.

The main opposition party maintained in a statement in Abuja on Sunday by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, said that the attempt by the governing party to justify President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of his aide and frontline APC member, Ms Lauretta Onochie, as national commissioner of INEC, confirms that the APC is the brain behind the series of constitutional violations, abuse of human rights and impunity bedevilling the nation in the last five years.

The PDP said such provocative, arrogant and disdainful display of impunity by the APC and its administration, particularly in the violation of rules and crass abuse of apparatus of power, like the Police, is responsible for the growing tension, remonstration and social restiveness currently threatening our national cohesion.

It said: “Our party and indeed, Nigerians were shocked that the APC deployed an impostor, as spokesperson, to issue a statement to justify the brazen violation of paragraph 14 of the 3rd Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which forbids a person involved in partisan politics to hold office as a member of INEC.

“After a critical analysis of the statement and other offensive comments by the APC in support of constitutional violations and abuse of rights, no one is left in doubt that the APC, as a party, is bent on triggering a crisis and destroying the unity of our dear nation, seeing that it has no place in the future of Nigeria.

“It is distressing that while our party, known for our strict adherence to rule of law and an overwhelming majority of Nigerians, including members of the National Assembly and state governors, have rejected the offensive nomination and urged President Buhari to send a replacement to the Senate, the APC is rather seeking to set up Mr President and further pitch him against already agitated Nigerians and the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Our party finds it ludicrous that the APC in its wicked and anti-people enterprise, sought to divert attention from its atrocities by laying a false claim that some INEC members, including Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had links with the PDP.

“Such poorly scripted piece of fiction cannot sway Nigerians as they know that Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was never a member of the PDP and that no member of the PDP has been appointed a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) while a card-carrying member of our party.”

The PDP, however, informed the APC that “its failed diversionary tactics will never diminish the determination by the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians from using every means possible in a democracy to stop Ms Onochie from being confirmed as INEC commissioner.”

It further said: “Moreover, we believe that some voice of reason has reached President Buhari, who would not want to worsen the already tensed situation in the country, not to dance to the evil tone being played by the APC.”

The PDP advised those it said are a few credible Nigerians left in the APC to call the leadership of their party to order, “particularly over its use of impostors, as spokespersons, to fan the embers of crisis and political tension in our country.”

