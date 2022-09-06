Oniru Family commiserates with families of victims of Sunday’s building collapse

The Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office, has commiserated with the families of the victims of the building that collapsed in Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday.

This is according to a sympathy message signed by Prince Olarenwaju Ajasa, Head, Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office, dated September 5, 2022.

It reads: “It is with utmost regret that we, at the Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office, express our deepest sympathy with the families of the yet-to-be-identified victims of the collapsed building on Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru Road, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“This unfortunate incident is one too many, and the attendant loss of lives and valuables is quite avoidable.

“We commend the prompt and diligent emergency rescue services provided by emergency first responders.

“We note in particular and appreciate the concerted efforts of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Nigeria Police, Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigerian Red Cross and on-site paramedics.

“With a mutual view to eliminating a recurrence of building collapses in Lagos State, Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office will continue to partner with the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and all the relevant statutory agencies, saddled with the onerous duties of physical planning and regulation of building/property development in Lagos State.

“We pray to God to grant repose to the souls of the deceased, and succour to their families.”