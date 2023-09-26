Armed robbers have reportedly attacked students of the Isa Mustapha Agwai l Polytechnic in Lafia, Nasarawa.

It was gathered that the robbers injured two students and one admission seeker during the attack.

Nigerian Tribune learned the incident occurred around 08:00 pm on Monday, September 25.

The victims, who sustained injuries, were said to be receiving treatment at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia.

The victims are Freedom Luka and Ogwuche Janet, students of HND l Public Administration and HND II Business Administration and Management respectively, as well as one Danladi Nicholas said to be seeking admission.

The attack was confirmed at a press briefing on Tuesday by the institution’s Rector, Dr Justina Anjiode-Kotso.

Anjiode-Kotso, who was represented by Mr. Louis John Ogah, the Deputy Rector Academic, said the matter had been reported to the security agencies in the state.

According to him, “Investigation into the ugly development is ongoing to ascertain the true situation of the incident”.

He added that security operatives were on the trail to ensure that the missing student is rescued unhurt.

While confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa State Command, DSP Ramhan Nansel said; “yesterday around 10:30 pm, a distress call was received that armed robbery is taking place in a house at Ombi 1, Lafia.

“Upon receipt of the report, Policemen were immediately drafted to the scene; on arrival, it was discovered that three people were injured. The victims were rushed by the police to Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital for treatment.

“Upon their return to the scene of the incident, it was later discovered that one person is missing named Jumoke surname unknown,” the PPRO said.

He added that the command has launched an investigation into the case as the Commissioner of Police has deployed all tactical teams of the Command to go after the perpetrators of the act.

