The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Tuesday gave the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) thumb up over proposed industrial strike by the workers union over increasing hardship and suffering across the country caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The group position was contained in a communique after its monthly meeting held at Isanya Ogbo residence of the leader of the group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, and said the proposed industrial action became necessary following the frustration caused by the economic situation in the country.

The group, in the communique signed by its Secretary General, Chief Sola Ebiseni, frowned over the Federal Government tactics in delaying negotiations over the strike action, four months after the removal of the fuel subsidy which has compounded the hardships in the country.

Afenifere communique read: “That since the removal of oil subsidy and other economic policies hastily pronounced without planning for the collateral effects, the Nigerian masses have been abysmally pauperised.

“In reacting and calling for mass action in this regard, the NLC is living to its historic responsibility.”

“Afenifere restates its commitment to welfare economics as opposed to the neo-liberal economic policies currently being pushed.

“Government needs to open up to Nigerians and those in power come down from their ostentatious life styles.

“From the humongous number of 50 Ministers with intractable number of aides, it is unacceptable that the people are being called upon to make further sacrifices.

“Government is called upon to look into the plight of Nigerians and listen to the NLC to avert the looming strikes in the interests of the already prostate economy”

The foremost Yoruba group, also lamented over the increasing state of insecurity and reiterated its call for the restructuring of the country to stem down the insecurity across the country.

“Afenifere, as the people of Nigeria, is alarmed by the spate of insecurity in the country, where Nigerians are now mindlessly not sparing security agents in their numbers with rescuing military aircrafts brought down with impunity in Niger State, scores of university students abducted in Zamfara and are still with their abductors and fate unknown. Military officers mowed down shamefully in in Imo State.





“With hunger in their belly, Nigerians cannot sleep with the two eyes closed. Nigeria is becoming increasingly ungovernable and evidently ungoverned, in spite of pretences. The restructuring of the Nigerian Federation is the way forward for her peace and continued corporate existence”

The group expressed its commitment towards welfarist ideology saying “Afenifere footprints remain indelible in the sands of time and its ideology of social welfarism as a socioeconomic testament for the greatest good of the greatest number and federalism as the governance module have defined particularly the Yoruba Socio-political worldview and invariably the conscience of the Nigerian state.

“That notwithstanding the truncation of democracy by the military, political parties such as the Unity Party of Nigeria and Alliance for Democracy were wholly midwifed by the Afenifere which formed the South West chapters of the Social Democratic Party so effective that there is no politician worth his or her salt from the South-west whose rise to political prominence is independent of the Afenifere.

“Through the NADECO mainly formed by the Afenifere in conjunction with other notable Nigerians, the 2014 National Conference which Afenifere was called upon to midwife and in full participation with other Nigerians, Afenifere has remained not only a veritable political organisation but also an undisguised intervener in the Nigerian project.

“In line with its historical responsibility particularly in the restructuring of the Nigerian federation in tune with true federalism which guarantees equity, fairness and inclusiveness, Afenifere has many times supported and adopted Presidential candidates who are even not Yoruba but expressed belief in our ethos. These personalities include Buhari (2007), Abubakar Atiku (2011), Good Jonathan (2015).

“It is on this same principle of equity, fairness and inclusiveness that Afenifere now supports Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party”

On Presidential election, the group said “Afenifere remains convinced and undeterred on the just principles with which we agreed to support Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party. In line with our disagreement with the judgment of the Court of Appeal on the 2023 elections, we support a further appeal to the Supreme Court in the interest of the nation.

“Afenifere cannot reconcile with such pronouncements that the INEC is at liberty to return to the manual collation of election results and all the primitive electoral brigandage associated. Neither is it true with our political structure that Nigeria is now a 37-state federation as the Court of Appeal erroneously pronounced.

“That Afenifere remains resolved that no person or group of persons shall hold the reins of power except in the proven interest of a fair, equitable, inclusive and thus united Nigeria in their peaceful, prosperous and harmonious diversity”

The group commended Nigerian for their intervention in affairs of Niger Republic and said: “Afenifere commends Nigerians from all walks of life for resisting the Federal Government of Nigeria leading the ECOWAS on the thoughtless intention of military intervention in the internal affairs of the Republic of Niger.

“While Afenifere reiterates its abhorrence to any undemocratic access to power either through the barrels of the gun or electoral brigandage, the principles of the total emancipation of the African continent is in tandem with the principles of Afenifere.”

